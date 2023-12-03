Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $1,302,000. Ceera Investments LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 272.7% during the first quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth about $18,684,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth about $544,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC opened at $110.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.88. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Elastic from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $2,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,986.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,340 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

