Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vontier during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 67.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNT. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

