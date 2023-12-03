Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 264.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,002 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 120.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 64.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 867.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $208,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chewy

Chewy Stock Up 5.2 %

Chewy stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.56 and a beta of 0.87. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 0.46%.

Chewy Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.