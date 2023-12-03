Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Nordstrom Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

Insider Transactions at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

