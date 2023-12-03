Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

STAG opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.12%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

