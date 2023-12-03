Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 200.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,427 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 9.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Insperity by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 8.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 79,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $1,798,581.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares in the company, valued at $51,895,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,643,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 17,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,895,692.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,886 shares of company stock worth $4,097,872 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSP

Insperity Stock Performance

Insperity stock opened at $115.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.56 and a 52 week high of $131.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.58. Insperity had a return on equity of 177.45% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.