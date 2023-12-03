Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,360 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,360 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 782,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ING opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

