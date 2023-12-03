Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,600 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.18 and a one year high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.1513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from iShares USD Green Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

Featured Stories

