Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 263,385 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 82.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263,385 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,520 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,891,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.21 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

