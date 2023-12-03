Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 388 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $60.61 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

