Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,008 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VONG opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.