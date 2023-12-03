Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,609 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Masimo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

