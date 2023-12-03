Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,686 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $82.81 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,077,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

