Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,542 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 105,779 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in WSFS Financial by 71.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 6.5 %

WSFS stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.59 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

