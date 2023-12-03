Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,626 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.05 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

