Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 212,406 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,389,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,335,000 after buying an additional 159,506 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INSP opened at $151.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 1.40. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

