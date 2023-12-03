iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Trading Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.4% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 879,950 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.5769 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLTW. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

