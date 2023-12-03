iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Trading Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.4% on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $28.45. Approximately 879,950 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.33.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.5769 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52.
Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.