iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Position Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 82,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

