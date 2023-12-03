JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 164,767 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,767 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 185.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $83.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

