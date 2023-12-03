Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2322 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 41.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Keppel Price Performance
KPELY opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Keppel has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.
About Keppel
