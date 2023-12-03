Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2322 per share by the transportation company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a yield of 41.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Keppel Price Performance

KPELY opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Keppel has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

