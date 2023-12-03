Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1472 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th.
Kesko Oyj Stock Performance
Kesko Oyj stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Kesko Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17.
About Kesko Oyj
