Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.96

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $7.40. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 56,940 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korea Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The utilities provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

