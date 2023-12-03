Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 500.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 60.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.11.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.1 %

Landstar System stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $160.05 and a one year high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.