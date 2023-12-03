Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 594,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,184 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in Lucid Group by 84.0% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at $4.33 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

