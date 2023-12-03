Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS LUGDF opened at C$12.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.11. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.63 and a 12-month high of C$14.44.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Lundin Gold Company Profile
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
