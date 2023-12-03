MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 382 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $47,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 831.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 563,105 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $21,555,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $22,089,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $46.30.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

