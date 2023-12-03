MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 640 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,652 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after purchasing an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,600 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $76,858,000 after purchasing an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yelp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after purchasing an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Yelp stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.40. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $345.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 25,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $1,162,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 285,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,065,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,928 shares of company stock worth $4,774,950 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

