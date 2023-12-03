MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 643.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,384,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,300. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMDX stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 2.06.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

