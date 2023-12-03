MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,376 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 150.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 39.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KSS

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.