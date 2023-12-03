Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,920.08

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,920.08 ($24.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,066.59 ($26.10). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,055 ($25.96), with a volume of 24,508 shares changing hands.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £973.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,985.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,922.09.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

