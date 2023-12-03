Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.65 ($0.07). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07), with a volume of 15,344 shares changing hands.

Mothercare Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £31.86 million, a P/E ratio of 223.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.19.

Insider Activity at Mothercare

In related news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 945,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £47,291.60 ($59,734.24). 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mothercare Company Profile

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

