National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 1.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

National Bank of Canada Trading Up 4.8 %

NA opened at C$94.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$104.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$88.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$95.08.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.29 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of C$2.59 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5957447 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. CSFB set a C$108.00 target price on National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$102.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank of Canada

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.45 per share, with a total value of C$34,009.20. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.