NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stake Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NewMarket by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,131,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in NewMarket by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,736,000 after buying an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU opened at $534.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.46. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $297.62 and a 52-week high of $540.08.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

