NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) & Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Critical Comparison

NexGen Energy and Snow Lake Resources are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NexGen Energy and Snow Lake Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$43.53 million ($0.23) -28.09 Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$11.48 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

NexGen Energy has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NexGen Energy and Snow Lake Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexGen Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

NexGen Energy presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.28%. Given NexGen Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NexGen Energy is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Profitability

This table compares NexGen Energy and Snow Lake Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexGen Energy N/A -13.21% -10.61% Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of NexGen Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of NexGen Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Snow Lake Resources beats NexGen Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Snow Lake Resources

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

