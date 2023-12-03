Nitori (OTC:NCLTY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:NCLTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.42. 85,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 55,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

Nitori Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail of furniture and interior products in Japan. It is involved in the advertising; logistics; and other activities. The company engages in insurance and clothing related businesses. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

