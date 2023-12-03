Northern Trust Corp Acquires 9,217 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in XPO were worth $51,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of XPO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

NYSE XPO opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.08. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $239,130. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

