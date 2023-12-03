Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,677 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $48,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Arcosa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcosa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ACA. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.61. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $79.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.40%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

