Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Novartis were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 416.7% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

