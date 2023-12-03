O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,543 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.1 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $72.73.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

