O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.83.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.17.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

