O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $467.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $472.09.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

