O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,897 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 22.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $69.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.30. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

