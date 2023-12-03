O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 6,289 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Leidos by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Leidos Price Performance

Leidos stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

