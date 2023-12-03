Operadora de Sites Mexicanos (OTC:OPMXF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTC:OPMXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 19,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 20,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos Company Profile

Operadora de Sites Mexicanos, SAB. de C.V. engages in building, installing, maintaining, operating, leasing, and marketing of various types of towers and other support structures for the telecommunications sector in Mexico. It provides construction services comprises selection and acquisition of the property, and installation and operation of equipment, as well as physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of service networks.

