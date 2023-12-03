Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 40,561 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 202,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,561 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 320,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 64.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 52,026 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY opened at $24.29 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $767.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.59.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

