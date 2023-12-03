Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,068 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares during the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,378,000 after buying an additional 692,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $126.15 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $161.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

