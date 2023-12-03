Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 47,526 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,526 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSBC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 231.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in HSBC by 71.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSBC opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $150.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.61. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $42.47.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

