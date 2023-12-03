Paramount Resources Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.37. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$25.05 and a 52-week high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.4094994 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.69.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total transaction of C$362,408.40. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total value of C$362,408.40. Also, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

