Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,490,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $49,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,099,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,558,000 after purchasing an additional 147,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,034,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,018,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after purchasing an additional 587,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.53. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PDCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

