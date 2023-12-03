Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 96.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,640 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,396,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,634,000 after purchasing an additional 253,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,889,000 after purchasing an additional 91,627 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $40.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Catalent had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Catalent from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

